Embiid Credits Wizards Fans for Motivation Behind Monster Slam Dunk

While he loves playing in front of his home crowd at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid couldn't wait for the Game 3 matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

"I love playing on the road," Embiid said earlier this week following a Game 2 victory. "Because people boo you and talk trash. For me personally, it makes me play even better. Just because I want to shut them up."

Although Embiid was cheered by many Sixers fans who made the trip to the Capital One Arena on Saturday, the MVP finalist heard his fair share of boos and trash talk from the opposite fan base as well.

Being somebody that embraces that kind of attention, Embiid made his haters pay on Saturday night as he dominated in his first road matchup of the postseason. Through his first nine minutes on the floor, Embiid collected a team-high of nine points.

Playing one fewer minute in the second quarter, Philly's big man exploded for a monster performance before the half as he collected another 16 points. In the process of getting there, Embiid was feeling himself as he attempted a monster dunk that would shake the Capital One Arena.

While Embiid beat his man and had the opportunity to throw one down, he put too much on it, and the ball bounced out, forcing Wizards fans to taunt the big man as he missed a major opportunity to create the most prominent highlight of the game.

Moments later, he made up for it. Clearly motivated by the cheers and the laughs from those rooting against him, Embiid found himself in a similar position to throw down another monster dunk. To no surprise, he didn't hesitate to try again, and the second attempt didn't have the same results.

Embiid's slam dunk went in, and the big man couldn't help but play to the crowd. As he walked towards the corner of the court at the Capital One Arena, Embiid cupped his ears, urging the crowd to keep the same energy towards him. After the game, the four-time All-Star discussed the sequence.

“I missed a dunk, and they let me hear about it," Embiid explained after another dominant win over the Wizards. "I’ve mentioned in the past that I love playing on the road. They started booing and started cheering because I missed the dunk. I had another opportunity, and I actually made the dunk. So, that’s when I went over to them, and I wanted to hear more boos because it gets me going. I like it.”

Embiid isn't lying when he says the negative attention from the crowd gets him riled up. Despite playing just three-quarters and under 30 minutes of action, Embiid collected a new playoff career-high in Game 3 with 36 points.

Thanks to his dominance in this series, the Sixers are now one win away from putting the Wizards away for good and punching their ticket to the second round of the NBA Playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.