Joel Embiid Garners Praise from Critics After Dominating Celtics

The Boston Celtics were defeated at home in TD Garden for the first time during the 2019-2020 season. Unfortunately for them, their first loss came against a bitter rival in the Philadelphia 76ers.

It seems the Celtics caught the Sixers at the wrong time. Not only is Philadelphia on somewhat of a hot streak, defeating everybody who comes against them right now. But they ended up dealing with a much more motivated Joel Embiid.

It doesn't come as a secret that Joel Embiid can be extremely dominant when he's on the floor. We've seen him take over games from time to time. However, just because he can be dominant, doesn't mean he always will be.

A guy like Embiid has to get revved up. He has to be having fun on the floor, and lately, he hasn't been. On Tuesday, the Sixers' big man admitted that it has been a while since he has had fun. And because of that, Embiid hasn't been feeling like himself on the court as of late.

He knew it -- the fans saw it -- and so did the former greats in TNT's studio. Former NBA big men, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, were both critical of Embiid's game the other night against the Denver Nuggets.

Although Embiid wasn't horrendous and the Sixers won, the player-turned-analysts were not giving out any passes to the 76ers' center.

He looked good -- but everybody expects Embiid to look great. So they offered their criticism, and Embiid had a choice. He could either brush it off -- or take it in stride. The veteran center went with the latter, and it turns out he made the right move.

Because not only does Embiid look mature with his response now -- but he also dominated in his follow-up game against the Boston Celtics on the road.

In 36 minutes of playing time, Embiid put up 38 points for the Sixers, to help lead them to a 115-109 victory at TD Garden. It was clear on Thursday that a fun and positive demeanor has allowed Embiid to be dominant in the NBA once again after hitting a bit of a rough patch.

And after Shaq and Charles Barkley mentioned that Embiid should put up at least 30 points against Boston moments before tip-off, the superstar center delivered. Following the game, he received a message from the outspoken and turned the criticism into praise.

Can this be an every night affair for Joel Embiid? Only time will tell. It seems as long as the All-Star center can find a healthy balance between being mature and having fun on the court, he will be able to lead the Sixers to someplace great.

So far, Embiid has shown flashes of both, maturity and having fun. From his response to the criticism to the subtle celebrating after making an excellent play -- Embiid is finally exploring the world of becoming confident but a humble superstar in the NBA.