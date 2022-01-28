Joel Embiid Discusses Carmelo Anthony's Altercation With Sixers Fan

With roughly seven minutes left to go in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers, the game halted as there was a player-fan altercation courtside.

Lakers veteran forward Carmelo Anthony was heckled all game long, but a line was crossed at a point. That's when Anthony decided to approach the fan that struck a nerve with him, which caused members of the Lakers and the Sixers to rush over and intervene before the situation got out of hand.

"Some things were said," Anthony said after the game. "Unacceptable. I'm cool with fans heckling, fans talking trash, cheering for their team, booing the other team, I'm all for that, but when you cross certain lines, as a man, you just, that's what you're going to see. That's what you're going to get, as you saw there."

Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported what was said following the game.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, one of the several fans that got involved was ejected from the game. Per the report, the Wells Fargo Center, home of the 76ers, will handle any "further discipline."

Joel Embiid Recalls the Altercation

Among the players who rushed over to help handle the situation was Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid.

After Anthony went back and forth with the fan that frustrated him in the first place, a second fan continued to jaw at the NBA veteran. That's when Embiid seemed to have gotten involved. Following the game, Embiid recalled the situation from his point of view.

"I'm not sure [what happened]," said Embiid during his postgame press conference. "I was just trying to calm the situation down because they kept going back and forth, and I really just wanted to go home and finish the game. That's why I wanted to calm the situation down so we can just play and move on."

Fortunately, the situation never escalated to something bigger. After arena security escorted the ejected fan out, the game resumed without any further issues. Now, Wells Fargo Center security will handle the rest of the situation.

