Embiid Explains His Tweet Following Harden, Simmons Trade

Joel Embiid has built up quite a reputation online. Ever since getting drafted third-overall to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, Embiid was a popular personality on both Twitter and Instagram.

Early on in his career, Embiid battled significant injuries, which kept him off the court. Therefore, boredom struck often and Embiid found different ways to entertain his fans as he was unable to perform for them on the basketball court.

Embiid has acknowledged he’s an online troll many times throughout his career. He even has “Troel” as his nickname on his Twitter. While Embiid hasn’t trolled as frequently online over the last couple of years, every now and then he gives the fans just what they want.

On Thursday, Embiid didn’t disappoint. As his Sixers struck the biggest trade of the deadline this season, his team acquired a ten-time All-Star and former MVP in James Harden. In order to get Harden, the Sixers sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Embiid’s former co-star, Ben Simmons.

Last season when the Sixers considered trading Simmons away to the Houston Rockets to land Harden, Embiid might’ve felt much differently than he felt on Thursday. As everybody knows, the Ben Simmons saga has been a dark cloud hanging over the Sixers all season long.

So, on Thursday, there was a sigh of relief for Embiid and the Sixers. And Philadelphia’s big man stirred up some laughs when he tweeted out the following picture.

Many speculated that Embiid was trolling Ben Simmons by posting the picture, but Embiid denied that much in trolling fashion, to no surprise.

“Honestly, I don’t even know what the tweet was about,” Embiid said with a smile. “I just tweeted a random person. I just saw the picture on the internet and I thought he was well-dressed. He had a nice suit on, good-looking. You know, he had some swag. So, I just thought it was a good picture.”

As expected, Embiid didn’t come outright and make it known he was aiming his tweet towards the disgruntled three-time All-Star, who was traded away from the Sixers. But his actions and response to the news made it clear that Embiid is happy with the conclusion of the Simmons saga.

