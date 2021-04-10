Joel Embiid Put in Extra Work Following Sixers' Loss to Pelicans

Despite having two days off from games, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have ideal energy in Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Based on sheer talent, the Sixers were the better team heading into the matchup. However, it was clear which team wanted it more from the gate -- and it wasn't the Sixers.

Pelicans standout Zion Williamson was the best player on the floor on Friday night as he accounted for a game-high of 37 points in 35 minutes of action. Typically, Sixers center Joel Embiid is the standout whether Philly wins or loses, but he wasn't even the most productive player on his own team Friday.

And the big man isn't ignorant to that fact. Embiid is extremely self-aware. Oftentimes, he's more critical of himself than not. Although Embiid didn't speak after Friday night's 101-94 loss to the Pelicans, his actions after the game made it clear that he was more than aware that he did not play well in New Orleans.

According to The Philadelphia inquirer's Keith Pompey, Embiid went to the locker room with his team following the game for a postgame speech from Doc Rivers. Shortly after, the big man remained in his uniform and returned to the court to get some extra shots up before taking off to Oklahoma City.

On Friday night, Embiid put up 16 shots from the field in 31 minutes. He managed only to drain five of his attempts for 14 points, his second-lowest scoring night of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Just the other night, Embiid made it clear that he wasn't happy with his free throw shooting over the last couple of games. Now, it seems he isn't thrilled with his jump shot as well. Therefore, he got up some extra shots in hopes of improving his rhythm before Saturday's matchup against the Thunder.

