Joel Embiid Facing Another Setback Before Sixers-Knicks Game 5
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is AVAILABLE for Game 5.
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an uncomfortable position.
Heading into a crucial Game 5 scenario, the Sixers have listed their star center Joel Embiid as questionable. At this point, Embiid’s injury report status is routine.
Since returning from a two-month injury recovery period in early April, Embiid has entered every game he has played listed as questionable. Fortunately for the Sixers, he hasn’t missed any action since the postseason started.
When the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat for the NBA Play-In Tournament, Embiid was cleared for action and helped Philly punch its ticket to the first round of the playoffs.
Throughout the first four games of the series against the New York Knicks, Embiid made an appearance in every matchup and racked up heavy minutes, despite dealing with two setbacks.
In addition to his knee concerns, Embiid is also battling with Bell’s palsy, which popped up ahead of the Sixers’ first set of postseason play against Miami.
Once again, the playoff run hasn’t been easy for Embiid.
“I’m just trying to keep pushing,” Embiid said after Game 3. “Like I said, I’m not going to quit. If it’s on one leg, I’m still going to go out there and try, but that’s not an excuse. Have to keep playing better, and better, and better.”
Embiid hasn’t had the opportunity to play while healthy this postseason, but he’s been the best player on the floor for Philadelphia. Averaging a playoff career-high 40 minutes on the floor through four games, Embiid has produced 35 points per game while knocking down 45 percent of his shots. He also averaged nine rebounds and six assists, along with a steal and a block.
With the Sixers in a do-or-die situation in Game 5, the expectation is that Embiid will play. However, Embiid did miss the team's morning shootaround on Tuesday with a migraine, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, which adds a bit of doubt to his playing status.
Since he’s questionable, his final playing status likely won’t be revealed until the starting five is finalized in the final half-hour leading up to the game.
The Sixers and the Knicks are set to tip at 7 PM ET.