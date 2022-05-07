Joel Embiid Felt Annoyed Watching Miami Heat Torch Sixers

After wrapping up the healthiest regular season of his professional career, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid entered the playoffs ready to make a run.

Through the first two games of the Sixers' first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid helped lead his team to victory and made it out of the matchups healthy and available for Game 3.

When the third outing ensued, Embiid suffered his first setback in a while. As he dealt with hand pain throughout the matchup, which required overtime to settle the score, Embiid knew something was off.

An MRI revealed that Embiid's hand pain was a torn ligament in his thumb. While the injury couldn't get any worse, it would only get better with surgery. Knowing the Sixers have a chance to make a deep run, Embiid put it off for the time being.

Playing through a torn ligament, Embiid couldn't help his Sixers snag the sweep against Toronto in Game 4. And when Game 5 rolled around, the Sixers failed to close the series out for the second-straight game.

Finally, the Sixers sealed the deal in Game 6, but their blowout win came with a price to pay. After taking an elbow to the face while making a play on the defensive end, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

When the Sixers announced Embiid's injury, he was ruled out indefinitely. At that point, his status for the second-round series against the Miami Heat was up in the air. Many believed that was it for Embiid's 2022 playoff run, but the big man knew in his head he would make his way back to the floor.

But before he did that, Embiid had to watch the Sixers play Games 1 and 2 on the road from his home. While the 76ers put up a good effort, they took on two-straight double-digit losses. Knowing he couldn't do anything to help, Embiid was frustrated.

“It was annoying just watching," said Embiid on Friday night. "Obviously, we didn’t make shots, but we also made a lot of mistakes, whether it was offensive rebounding or turnovers." Without Embiid, the Sixers utilized DeAndre Jordan as the starter and Paul Reed as the backup.

While Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't feel nearly as critical about Jordan and Reed's performances against the Heat, Embiid couldn't hide his frustration about the fact that Miami's big man Bam Adebayo was able to have his way in Embiid's absence.

"The big fella, Bam (Adebayo), he was dominating," Embiid continued. "You know, I was really pissed off watching another big man playing well against my team. It’s unfortunate; we can’t take it back, so now we just got to focus on the next game.”

Adebayo averaged 71-percent from the floor in the first two games while putting up at least 23 points in both outings. In addition, he came down with 21 total rebounds.

When Embiid returned to the floor for Game 3, Adebayo had nowhere near the same impact he had to start the series. In 33 minutes on the court, Adebayo put up nine shots, just two of which went in. By the end of the matchup, he scored only nine points and came down with three rebounds.

While it's only one game, it's clear the Sixers are night and day on the defensive end when their five-time All-Star is on the court. And thanks to Embiid's strong presence, Philadelphia picked themselves up a 20-point victory in Game 3.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.