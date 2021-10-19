Embiid Focused on Delivering for Sixers Amid Simmons Drama

    • October 19, 2021
    Joel Embiid Focused on Delivering for Sixers Amid Ben Simmons Drama
    Publish date:

    Author:

    Has Ben Simmons been a distraction for the Philadelphia 76ers since he returned to practice on Sunday? Members of the organization will say that it's been business as usual around the Sixers' practice facility over the last few days.

    Speaking to the media for the first time since Simmons' return, Sixers star center Joel Embiid confirmed what many of his teammates have been saying leading up to the regular-season opener by reiterating that nothing has changed since the disgruntled All-Star point guard came back to the team.

    "Over the past few days, it felt like nothing really happened," Embiid said on Tuesday. "We were just focused on the guys that are playing and that are practicing, playing with each other, competing with each other, and talking to each other. You know, being a part of it. [His presence] hasn't bothered us at all."

    Embiid's comments came less than an hour after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers booted Simmons from practice after the veteran guard refused to participate in a defensive drill. Shortly after Simmons departed the practice facility, the Sixers suspended the guard for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team.

    Although the Simmons saga in Philly has reached new heights and has grown uglier since he's made his return, Embiid remains focused on the bigger picture and is worried about doing whatever it takes to win games for the 76ers.

    "I'm trying to win," Embiid explained. "To win, you got to have a relationship with your teammates. I do have that relationship with all of my teammates. At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit somebody. You know, we get paid to produce on the court, go out, play hard, and win some games. That's what we get paid for. We don't get paid to come out here and try to babysit somebody. That's not our job. We're just focused on winning and playing as a team."

    Simmons won't be on the court for the Sixers' Wednesday night opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite getting suspended, Doc Rivers left the door open for Simmons to return to the team on Thursday. Will it happen? Only time will tell. Either way, Embiid keeps his focus where it's been since last season ended.

    "You know, I get paid to deliver, and that's what wins games," Embiid finished. "Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win a championship, and I can't do it alone. I need these guys, and the guys that are here are willing to help me, and I'm willing to help them, and we're going to continue to grow together. . . Like I said, I'm not here to babysit. I'd probably be willing to babysit if someone wants to listen, but that's not my job. That's out of my control. I'm focused on what's here and trying to win some games."

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

