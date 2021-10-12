    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Joel Embiid Hasn't Had Contact With Ben Simmons Since Last Season
    Publish date:

    Joel Embiid Hasn't Had Contact With Ben Simmons Since Last Season

    Author:

    During his postgame press conference following a disappointing Game 7 loss in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, Ben Simmons stated he would like to return to the Sixers and run it back next season. A few weeks later, it was proven that the All-Star didn't actually feel that way as he urged his agent to request a trade for him.

    With two weeks worth of practices and three preseason games in the bag, Ben Simmons has yet to suit up in a Sixers uniform. Although key members of his team -- including Joel Embiid -- have publicly stated they wanted the young guard back in the mix, Simmons stayed out in Los Angeles hoping for a trade.

    Sixers players didn't want to urge Simmons to come back to the Sixers publicly. Before training camp tipped off a couple of weeks ago, it was revealed the team planned to fly out to LA and meet with Simmons to try and salvage the situation. Unfortunately, the three-time All-Star rejected their attempts.

    Simmons didn't cut off all communication with members of the Sixers organization this offseason. Several players, including Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and Tobias Harris, all mentioned they've had contact with Simmons at some point during the summer. However, the team's top player Joel Embiid was among those who couldn't get through to the 25-year-old three-time All-Star.

    "Personally, I haven't talked to him since the season ended," Embiid said in regards to Simmons following Monday night's preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets. "Obviously, I tried, but it wasn't successful as a lot of my teammates." 

    Although Embiid is disappointed in the situation and finds it borderline disrespectful that Simmons reportedly believes they can't coexist on the court together, the star center has made it clear on numerous occasions that he's on board with playing alongside Simmons again.

    While their lack of communication during a drama-filled offseason might create an awkward situation as Simmons finally returns, Embiid is ready to take the high road and focus on winning basketball games rather than the trade saga.

    "Like I said, it's unfortunate the whole situation happened, but like I say, we are a better team with him on the floor," Embiid explained. "I think there's gonna be some adjustments, but it doesn't need to be awkward. I mean, we are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. So he gives us the best chance to win, so that's what I'm gonna go with."

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_12551490_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Hasn't Had Contact With Ben Simmons Since Last Season

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_12358641_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Simmons Showed up to Arena Without Heads Up on Monday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15453339_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Arrived in Philly During Nets Matchup

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15355097_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Rivers Reiterates He Wants Ben Simmons Back on Sixers

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_15897589_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Preseason Matchup

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15563151_168388689_lowres (4)
    News

    Sixers Hope for 'Dream Scenario' of Swapping Simmons for Lillard

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_13943880_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers Podcast: Early Preseason Takeaways, Ben Simmons Return Update

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16892518_168388689_lowres
    News

    Shake Milton Ruled Out vs. Nets After Rolling Ankle in Practice

    18 hours ago