Joel Embiid’s Honest Statement on Knicks’ Game 4 Takeover vs. Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a difficult position ahead of their Game 4 matchup on Sunday, but they were at least gaining a bit of momentum in their first-round series against the New York Knicks.
After dropping the first two games on the road at Madison Square Garden, a Joel Embiid 50-piece allowed the Sixers to get in the winner’s circle for the first time during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Going into Game 4, the Sixers hoped to even the series and looked forward to having home-court advantage. Unfortunately for them, Knicks fans traveled very well.
The Wells Fargo Center felt like a neutral site on Sunday. Not only did Knicks fans pack the house, but they brought tons of energy.
The home-court advantage aspect was not exactly in play for Philadelphia, leaving the team’s star center, Joel Embiid, expressing his disappointment in the situation.
“I love our fans. I think it’s unfortunate. I’m not calling them out, but it is disappointing,” Embiid said after Game 4. “Obviously, we got a lot of Knicks fans and they’re down the road, but I’ve never seen it. I’ve been here 10 years.”
The Sixers figured Knicks fans would travel well in the playoffs, considering New York had a good turnout in two games in South Philly during the regular season, but the last two games have legitimately looked like a takeover, leaving Embiid fired up.
“It kinda pisses me off,” the All-Star finished. “Philly is considered a sports town. They’ve always shown up and I don’t think that should happen. It’s not OK.”
The Sixers struggled to silence the enemy on Sunday. Despite being in control of the matchup for most of the game, the Knicks capitalized on the Sixers’ fourth-quarter fatigue. As Philly struggled to execute on offense, and found themselves out-rebounded 18-8 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks did just enough to get out in front and pull away in crunch time.
The Sixers collected a 97-92 loss, falling to 1-3 in the series. Knicks fans paraded the Wells Fargo Center like it was the streets of New York, as they look forward to an elimination game on Tuesday night at MSG.