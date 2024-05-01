Joel Embiid’s Honest Thoughts on Knicks Fans After Sixers’ Game 5 Win
It’s safe to say that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is not a favorite in the eyes of the New York Knicks fan base. In fact, the reigning MVP has become a villain in the Big Apple recently.
As the Sixers and the Knicks have been battling it out for their first-round series of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Embiid has frustrated spectators with his aggressive style of play.
Many have accused the star center of being a dirty player, especially after he landed a flagrant-one foul call early on in the Sixers’ Game 3 victory at home.
When a significant amount of Knicks fans traveled to South Philly for the Game 4 battle at the Wells Fargo Center, Embiid was left disappointed with the fact that his home court felt like a neutral site. With Sixers’ arena packed with many Knicks fans, Embiid got a preview of what was coming on Tuesday night for Game 5.
Embiid couldn’t escape the boos at Madison Square Garden this week. Every time he touched the ball, the boos would grow loud. For the most part, fans at MSG likely felt satisfied with the way Embiid responded while under that kind of pressure.
But after the game, Embiid made it clear that he respects the perception from Knicks fans.
“It’s not hostile — I love New York — New York is my favorite city in the world,” Embiid told reporters after Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup. “I have a place here for the past five years. I just love New York. The fans, when you play against a team, there’s always going to be ‘that guy,’ and they seem to have picked me, which is fine. I love it. If I got to be the punching, and you hear a lot of, ‘F Embiid,’ that’s okay, I love it.”
Embiid claims that trolling from the crowd typically motivates him to play even better. Unfortunately for the big man, his setbacks caught up with him in Game 5.
As Embiid continues to work through knee injury recovery and the aftereffects of Bell’s palsy, the All-Star big man was not the best version of himself on Tuesday. In 47 minutes of action, Embiid accounted for just 19 points. He turned the ball over nine times.
Embiid’s night wasn’t all bad, as his 16 rebounds and four blocks on the defensive end had a major impact on the Sixers’ overtime victory, but it’s clear he has a lot more to give. Fortunately for Philly, they’ll have an opportunity to potentially force a Game 7, as they are set to host the Knicks in Philly on Thursday.