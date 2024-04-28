Joel Embiid’s Injury Status for Sixers-Knicks Game 4 Revealed
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is AVAILABLE for Game 4.
Sunday afternoon marks the fourth outing between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks for the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Heading into the matchup, the Sixers will keep up with the familiar trend of listing their star center, Joel Embiid, as questionable.
The good news for the Sixers is that despite Embiid’s multiple setbacks keeping him on the injury report, the big man has yet to miss a postseason matchup.
After getting a second game off since his return in early April for the 76ers’ regular-season finale, Embiid returned to action against the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament.
After the Sixers locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid was cleared in the first three matchups of the first-round series against the Knicks.
To no surprise, a hobbled Embiid has been a significant boost for a Sixers team that trails 1-2 heading into Game 4.
Through the first three games, Embiid has averaged nearly 39 minutes on the court. He’s producing an average of 38 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field. He has also produced nine rebounds per game, along with five assists.
After the Sixers dropped the first two games of the series, Embiid led Philadelphia to a comfortable Game 4 victory. In the chippy matchup, Embiid put together a career-best performance in the playoffs, scoring 50 points.
The Sixers hope to have Embiid on the court to follow up his standout performance. Although he is listed as questionable on the injury report, Embiid has managed to push through his multiple health concerns and compete for his team this postseason.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip at 1:00 PM ET.