Joel Embiid Injury Update: Sixers' Star 'Hopeful' to Return Next Week

Before the NBA All-Star break concluded, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid teased a monster final third of the season coming. While the Sixers haven't fallen off the face of the earth this year, they are undoubtedly one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA when you weigh out their preseason projections in comparison to where they are now.

So before the team returned from the break for its final stretch, a healthy Joel Embiid made it seem as if nothing could go wrong, and the team would go on a tear. Unfortunately, the big man couldn't predict the injuries that would occur in the future.

First, Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons went out with a back injury. As it turns out, Simmons is dealing with a nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons has now missed the last week and will be re-evaluated once again next week.

When Simmons went out, all of the focus turned to a healthy Joel Embiid. But his healthy streak wouldn't last very long. Just a couple of games after Simmons' setback, Embiid suffered one of his own as he sprained his shoulder against the Cleveland Cavaliers while on the road last Wednesday.

After undergoing further testing, Embiid and the Sixers received promising news as the star center wasn't dealing with any structural damage. Despite receiving positive results from the tests, however, Embiid was still forced to miss a week's worth of games.

At the moment, the Sixers are getting ready to wrap up a four-game road stint on the West Coast this Saturday. For the entirety of the trip, the Sixers have been without Embiid. There haven't been any concrete details as to when he will return, but according to The Athletic's NBA Insider Shams Charania, next Wednesday is Embiid's target date.

"76ers star Joel Embiid is hopeful to return on Wednesday against Detroit," Charania writes. "Embiid has been sidelined since suffering a sprained left shoulder on Feb. 26." Neither Embiid or the Sixers have confirmed a return date, but it would mark two weeks since the injury occurred next Wednesday.

