All76ers
Top Stories
News

Joel Embiid Injury Update: Sixers' Star 'Hopeful' to Return Next Week

Justin Grasso

Before the NBA All-Star break concluded, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid teased a monster final third of the season coming. While the Sixers haven't fallen off the face of the earth this year, they are undoubtedly one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA when you weigh out their preseason projections in comparison to where they are now.

So before the team returned from the break for its final stretch, a healthy Joel Embiid made it seem as if nothing could go wrong, and the team would go on a tear. Unfortunately, the big man couldn't predict the injuries that would occur in the future.

First, Sixers' point guard Ben Simmons went out with a back injury. As it turns out, Simmons is dealing with a nerve impingement in his lower back. Simmons has now missed the last week and will be re-evaluated once again next week.

When Simmons went out, all of the focus turned to a healthy Joel Embiid. But his healthy streak wouldn't last very long. Just a couple of games after Simmons' setback, Embiid suffered one of his own as he sprained his shoulder against the Cleveland Cavaliers while on the road last Wednesday.

After undergoing further testing, Embiid and the Sixers received promising news as the star center wasn't dealing with any structural damage. Despite receiving positive results from the tests, however, Embiid was still forced to miss a week's worth of games.

At the moment, the Sixers are getting ready to wrap up a four-game road stint on the West Coast this Saturday. For the entirety of the trip, the Sixers have been without Embiid. There haven't been any concrete details as to when he will return, but according to The Athletic's NBA Insider Shams Charania, next Wednesday is Embiid's target date.

"76ers star Joel Embiid is hopeful to return on Wednesday against Detroit," Charania writes. "Embiid has been sidelined since suffering a sprained left shoulder on Feb. 26." Neither Embiid or the Sixers have confirmed a return date, but it would mark two weeks since the injury occurred next Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: Sixers' Al Horford Might Not Have Trade Value This Offseason

Even if the Sixers want to trade away Al Horford this summer, some believe he won't have much value on the market during the offseason.

Justin Grasso

Report: Sixers 'Hope' Ben Simmons Can Return From Injury Before Playoffs

The Sixers aren't sure if they are going to get their starting point guard, Ben Simmons, back in time for the playoffs this season.

Justin Grasso

76ers Pick Up First Road Win in Over a Month vs. Kings on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers have finally picked up a road win as they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

WATCH: Sixers legend Allen Iverson FaceTimes HS star Diamond Johnson before extending an invite to his Roundball Classic!

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson vs. Kings on Thursday Night

The Sixers have once again ruled out Josh Richardson for Thursday night's game against the Kings.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Joel Embiid Temporarily Changes Nickname After Jeopardy Fail

Sixers star center Joel Embiid has went from "The Process" to "Do-a-180" after hilarious Jeopardy fail.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Giannis Antetokounmpo Did All He Could to Keep Kyle Korver Away From Sixers

Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed he made a pitch to Kyle Korver in the offseason that went against the Sixers and Al Horford.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Injury Update: Sixers' SG Still in NBA Concussion Protocol Thursday

Sixers' shooting guard Josh Richardson remains in the NBA concussion protocol on Thursday afternoon. He is, however, slowly getting back to work.

Justin Grasso

Should the Sixers start using Alec Burks as a starter while they are shorthanded?

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Kings: Can Shorthanded Sixers Break Their Losing Streak?

The 76ers are set to take on the Kings Thursday night. Will the shorthanded Sixers be able to pick up their first road win in over a month?

Justin Grasso