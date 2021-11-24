Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Joel Embiid to Miss Sixers' Final Game of Road Trip vs. Warriors
    Publish date:

    Joel Embiid to Miss Sixers' Final Game of Road Trip vs. Warriors

    Author:

    The Sixers are guaranteed to be shorthanded once again when they take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. While key players such as Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green could make their returns as they are questionable for the matchup, Philly's All-Star center Joel Embiid has been ruled out already.

    Embiid's eventual absence on Wednesday doesn't come as much of a surprise. As the All-Star center tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago, he was expected to miss time. And since the Sixers have been on a long road trip out West, his chances of returning to the floor before they make it home was always up in the air.

    His battle with COVID started ahead of Philly's November 8 matchup against the New York Knicks. At the time, the Sixers already had three players in the NBA's health and safety protocol and Embiid became the fourth, and so far, has been the final as nobody has tested positive since.

    Read More

    Ever since missing that Monday night matchup against the New York Knicks, Embiid was ruled out ahead of the final two games of that three-game homestand along with the first five games of the Sixers' current six-game road trip.

    His absence on Wednesday will mark the ninth-straight matchup he will miss this season. While his recent absence has certainly been unfortunate for the Sixers, who have only won two of their last eight games without Embiid, there seems to be a good chance the MVP runner-up is back in the lineup on Saturday.

    "There's optimism that Joel Embiid can be back on this upcoming homestand in Philadelphia," said ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Tuesday on NBA Today. "They play Saturday, they play Monday, and there's optimism it could be as soon as Saturday."

    After the Sixers face the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, they'll get two days off before they return to the court for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It's unclear right now if Embiid is set to make his return then, but he's been in the gym working out, and it seems he's trending in the right direction.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_16994100_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Embiid to Miss Sixers' Final Game of Road Trip vs. Warriors

    19 seconds ago
    USATSI_17206061_168388689_lowres
    News

    Seth Curry Could Miss Warriors Matchup on Wednesday Night

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_14155769_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16965446_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Sixers Upgrade Green's Injury Status Ahead of Warriors Game

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17215288_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA Rumors: Kings' Struggles Haven't Changed Availability of De'Aaron Fox

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17089766_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Joel Embiid Could Return for Timberwolves Matchup

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17089810_168388689_lowres
    News

    Rivers Discusses Matisse Thybulle's Offensive Success vs. Kings

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17206050_168388689_lowres
    News

    Maxey Nominated for Player of the Week Next to Antetokounmpo

    Nov 23, 2021