Joel Embiid Not Expected to Play in Every Sixers Preseason Game

We're one day closer to the NBA preseason. On Monday, the Sixers will be in Toronto, ready to face the Raptors for their first meaningless matchup of the offseason. Throughout the entire preseason, the 76ers could look quite different for a variety of reasons. For starters, they don't expect to have Ben Simmons on the court as he continues to hold out from the team following his controversial trade request.

Another reason the Sixers might look different is that head coach Doc Rivers doesn't plan to have his starters picking up a ton of minutes or even playing in every single game. As expected, Rivers wants his key veterans to take it easy.

As most of Philly's current starting lineup contains seasoned veterans, Rivers doesn't see a reason to trot those guys out on the court for every game as they already have substantial experience playing at the highest level.

Following Saturday's practice session, Doc Rivers discussed some of his plans for the preseason. That's when he revealed Joel Embiid, and a select number of other players probably won't see the court for every preseason matchup.

"I'll still rest guys," said Doc Rivers. "(Tyrese Maxey) will play, but Joel won't play in every preseason game. Tobias (Harris) will not play in every preseason game. Probably Seth (Curry) will not play in every preseason game. And Danny (Green) absolutely won't play in every preseason game -- maybe none," he joked. "But they'll play enough. And if I feel like after two games they haven't played enough, then we're going to make changes there."

It seems the Sixers will allow all healthy starters (which is everybody for now) to appear in at least two games. From there, Rivers will play it by ear. While preseason is an excellent opportunity for on-court chemistry building and getting guys in shape, it's in Doc Rivers' best interest to ensure the team stays healthy. Therefore, he won't push limits during the meaningless four-game schedule.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.