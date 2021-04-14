Embiid Opens up on 'Dynamic' Offensive System This Season

After years of showing he is an All-Star talent in this league, 76ers center Joel Embiid has made the leap into the upper echelon of NBA superstars. Before going down to injury, he was the clear favorite to win the MVP award this season.

While winning the award may be out of the question, it is still clear he is one of the most dominant forces in the league today. While this could be attributed to the extra work he is put in on his body, there is another factor that plays in this.

In just his first season with the team, Doc Rivers has drastically changed the trajectory of this franchise. Most people bring up what he has done for Tobias Harris since being reunited with him, but he has done wonders for Embiid as well.

After another dominant outing Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks, Embiid would speak on some of the changes offensively under his new head coach, saying he feels he has more freedom to score the ball in different ways.

"Last year was a bunch of post-ups. I had to figure that out. When this year is more dynamic," Embiid said.

Seeing how Embiid has been able to efficiently score all over the floor this year, it's clear that Rivers' system is putting him in the best position to elevate his game. This was not a dig at the previous staff, as Embiid would say this wouldn't be possible if he didn't put in the work to grow other areas of his game.

One area that Embiid put a lot of work into is playing off the dribble. When the team left the bubble after a first-round playoff exit, he said that was the main part of his game he wanted to improve.

The All-Star would continue to praise the system in place under his new head coach. Saying it makes him feel like more than a post-up big.

"The system we have in place is dynamic. He allows me to not be a five, he allows me to be a basketball player. Either to run the offense, to score, or facilitate for the other guys," Embiid said.

There have been very few big men in the history of the game that could do the things that Joel Embiid can do. Doc Rivers realizes that and has put a system in place that has allowed Embiid to continue to un-tap his potential.

With what he has done for Embiid in year one, the sky is the limit for what Rivers can turn him into throughout his prime years.

