Joel Embiid, Sixers’ Final Injury Report Status for Game 3 vs. Knicks

Will Joel Embiid and De'Anthony Melton face the Knicks for Game 3?

Justin Grasso

Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against
Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) against / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Thursday’s Game 3 matchup against the Knicks is a critical one for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After falling short in both matchups on the road at Madison Square Garden to open the series, the Sixers’ backs are against the wall. While a loss won’t send them home, history says an 0-3 start in a series will inevitably result in getting sent home for good.

The Sixers need all hands on deck Thursday night. As expected, their superstar center Joel Embiid was added to the injury report and listed as questionable due to knee injury management.

Since the winter, Embiid was dealing with knee soreness. On January 30, he suffered a meniscus injury, which led to surgery in February.

The Sixers hoped Embiid would return to action before the playoffs. Avoiding setbacks in his recovery, Embiid was able to stick to the script and return on his eight-week recovery. For every game since returning, Embiid has been questionable.

The good news is that more often than not, Embiid found himself cleared for action. The trend continued throughout the playoffs, as Embiid was questionable ahead of Games 1 and 2 against the Knicks in the first round. Embiid appeared in both matchups.

Heading into Game 3, the Sixers kept Embiid on the injury report. The same went for Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton. However, Melton saw himself upgraded to questionable after missing the first two games of the series.

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) clutches
Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) clutches / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Final Injury Report

76ers

Joel Embiid - AVAILABLE

De’Anthony Melton - AVAILABLE

Robert Covington - OUT

Knicks

Mitchell Robinson - AVAILABLE

Julius Randle - OUT

The Sixers and the Knicks are set to tip off at 7: 30 PM ET.

