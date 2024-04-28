Joel Embiid, Sixers' Final Injury Report Status for Game 4 vs. Knicks
The Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks are entering a critical Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. For both sides, they are facing some notable injuries heading into the matchup.
As the Sixers and the Knicks went into their Game 3 battle, both teams had a veteran big man on the injury report. To no surprise for the Sixers, Joel Embiid was considered questionable ahead of the outing, which is a routine at this point.
As for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson’s playing status was up in the air, as the team considered giving him a night off to manage an injury he’s been dealing with for months.
Both teams decided to clear their players for action. Just one of them finished the game.
Robinson’s early absence for New York on Thursday was the talk of the series, considering a controversial foul from Joel Embiid took place shortly before the Knicks ruled out Robinson for the remainder of Game 3.
When Robinson was leaving the Wells Fargo Center hours after the game started, he was spotted wearing a boot, which immediately put his playing status for Game 4 in doubt.
On Saturday, both teams held a practice session. Embiid was a participant for the Sixers, but remained on the injury report going into Game 4.
Robinson was sidelined for the Knicks’ session, but wasn’t ruled out as early as Saturday.
Sixers vs. Knicks Injury Report for Game 4
Philadelphia 76ers
- Robert Covington- OUT
- Joel Embiid- AVAILABLE
- De’Anthony Melton- AVAILABLE
New York Knicks
- Julius Randle- OUT
- Mitchell Robinson- OUT
Quick Notes
- De’Anthony Melton has been deemed available for the second-straight game. That marks the second time since April 12.
- Tyrese Maxey is no longer battling an illness, helping him avoid the injury report for the second game in a row.
- Joel Embiid’s injury report status remains due to “knee injury recovery,” despite the recent reveal of his second setback.