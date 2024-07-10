Joel Embiid Played Key Role in Andre Drummond’s Return to Sixers
Since free agency kicked off last week, the Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA. Aside from their big splash in signing Paul George, Daryl Morey has put together a strong supporting cast to get the team in a position of contention.
Among the moves the Sixers made in the margins was reuniting with Andre Drummond. The team reportedly came close to acquiring him at last year’s deadline, but things fell through with the Chicago Bulls.
Upon hitting the open market, Drummond opted to return to Philly on a two-year deal. For the second time in the last four years, he’ll be manning the back-up duties behind Joel Embiid.
On Tuesday afternoon, Drummond spoke to the media now that his signing is official. He admitted that Embiid played a key part in him coming back to the Sixers. Even after Drummond was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the two centers kept in close touch.
“We always stayed in constant communication,” Drummond told reporters. “That relationship never died. The moment he found out there’s a possibility of that I was gonna come here he called me immediately.”
Drummond coming back to the Sixers has the potential to be an underrated move that pays huge dividends later down the line. With a starting-caliber big man behind him, Embiid won’t have to put as much strain on his body during the regular season. This drastically increases his chances of being healthy heading into the postseason.
Last season, Drummond was one of the most reliable and durable back-up centers in the league. Across 79 games with the Chicago Bulls he averaged 8.4 PPG and 9.0 RPG.