Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for Game 1 vs. Knicks Revealed
After going down with a meniscus injury on January 30, the Philadelphia 76ers worried about the potential playoff status of their superstar center, Joel Embiid.
With Embiid undergoing surgery to correct his injury, the veteran big man assumed he was on an eight-week timeline for recovery. Barring any setbacks, Embiid planned to return to action before the regular season concluded.
Although there was a 29-game absence, Embiid managed to get back out on the floor in early April. As the Sixers approached their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Embiid went from being ruled out to getting cleared to play.
Against the Thunder, he returned with a 29-minute shift. Embiid scored 24 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the win over OKC.
The big man played in the Sixers’ next two games. On the second night of a back-to-back set, he took his first game off since returning. When the Sixers returned home to host the Detroit Pistons, Embiid was back on the floor for a 35-minute shift
In an attempt to keep rolling, Embiid competed against the Orlando Magic for a second-straight appearance. While the Sixers had a win streak they were trying to protect heading into their final game, Embiid was not a part of the regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets.
When the Sixers hosted the Miami Heat for the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, Embiid was questionable to play. Fortunately for the Sixers, he was cleared and able to check in for 38 minutes.
On Saturday, the Sixers are facing the New York Knicks for Game 1 of a potential seven-game series. Once again, Embiid was listed as questionable heading into the outing.
The Sixers won’t have to worry about starting their 2024 playoff run without the seven-time All-Star on board. According to the team’s injury report, Embiid is cleared and available for the second-straight game.
The Sixers and the Knicks tip-off at 6 PM ET.