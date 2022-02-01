Joel Embiid Reacts to Sixers' Big Win vs. Grizzlies on Twitter

Skip to main content
Joel Embiid's Reaction to Sixers' Upset Win vs. Grizzlies

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off a new week with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Heading into the game, the Sixers anticipated being relatively healthy. However, they lost two players ahead of the matchup.

Furkan Korkmaz, who was questionable on the injury report as early as Sunday night, was eventually ruled out with knee soreness. Philly's superstar center Joel Embiid avoided the injury report initially, but the Sixers decided to give him the night off as he was due for a rest night.

Considering Monday night’s opponent, the Sixers were in a challenging position. As the Grizzlies entered the matchup with a 31-18 record while on a three-game win streak, it seemed Memphis had a prime opportunity to take care of business and pick up win No. 32 as Philadelphia was missing its MVP candidate.

But the night didn’t go as the Grizzlies probably expected. Earlier this year, when the Grizzlies faced the Embiid-less Sixers, Philadelphia took on a tough 35-point loss. This time around, though, the Sixers put up a good fight.

At halftime, the Sixers led 63-58. As both teams were in a tight battle throughout the second half, overtime was required to settle the outcome as the game ended with the score tied up at 111. After outscoring the Grizzlies 11-8 in the final five minutes, the Sixers picked up their 31st win of the year.

Joel Embiid, who was a spectator in the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night, took to Twitter to express his excitement with his team.

Since Embiid is Philly’s leading scorer, the Sixers needed several guys to step up to help contribute to an all-around team effort. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey stepped up and scored 64 points together. 

Meanwhile, Embiid’s replacement Andre Drummond played arguably his best game of the year. In 42 minutes, Drummond went 8-11 from the field, scoring 16 points. He also collected 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

