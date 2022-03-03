Embiid Reflects on 'The Process' and Burner Gate as Sixers Start New Chapter

Joel Embiid joined the Philadelphia 76ers during a dark time. Not only for the organization but for himself as well. Going into the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid anticipated becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

That year, the Cleveland Cavaliers had the top selection and were looking to pair their newest young superstar up with stars such as LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Embiid could've been that guy, but a foot injury derailed his ride to becoming the top draft selection that offseason. As the Cavaliers needed to make a win-now selection, which would've been Embiid, Cleveland decided to take on Kansas' Andrew Wiggins and flip him to the Minnesota Timberwolves to land a veteran in Kevin Love.

Meanwhile, Embiid slid to the third pick and was selected by the tanking 76ers. It was the ideal pick for the Sixers. They got the best player in the draft and didn't have to worry about trotting him out on the floor right away. Embiid was slated to miss his entire first season in the NBA.

But a one-year absence turned to two. And it wasn't until the 2016-2017 season when Embiid finally made his NBA debut. Even though Embiid burst on the scene and dominated as he was expected to, the big man lasted just 31 games before another injury popped up shut him down for the year.

There were skeptics, but the Sixers remained confident and loyal in their big man. The organization never intended to move on from Embiid, despite his setbacks. But the same can't be said for everybody around him.

As Embiid has spent every one of his professional seasons in a Sixers uniform since getting drafted in 2014, the big man has seen a lot of change, and it hasn't been easy.

Reflecting on the Past

"I've been through a lot," Embiid said on Wednesday night following a win over the New York Knicks in South Philly. "Whether you talk about freaking GMs using burner accounts talking trash on their players, I always thought I would have one coach for the rest of my career in coach (Brett) Brown. Obviously, you change, and I've seen so many players. I remember my first two or three years, we had probably over 80 players in one year, just guys coming in, guys getting cut. It's hard. It's hard to keep that culture."

Now in his eighth year with the Sixers organization, Embiid has seen Sam Hinkie, Bryan Colangelo, Brett Brown (interim), Elton Brand, and now Daryl Morey run the team's front office. Brown coached him every year up until last season when Doc Rivers took over. While two head coaching changes aren't out of the ordinary, the entire staff itself has seen a lot of turnover during the eight years Embiid's been around.

As for players and teammates -- Embiid's gained and lost teammates at a rapid pace. He's also lost some of the players he's built a strong bond with over the years through trades and the free agency market.

"We've had so many people come in and out whether it's front office or players, coaches," Embiid continued.

While the consistent changes were difficult to keep up with, Embiid notes that the Sixers and himself haven't let the changes break down everything they've built over time. And now, the bond of the organization is stronger than ever.

"We've been able to kinda keep [the culture], and it's been an easy transition coming in here knowing that they see what we've built in the past and how close we are together," Embiid said. "We do a lot of stuff together. We're so close. We're always hanging out, we're always having fun, so it made it easy."

A New Chapter

The Sixers were tested again this season as their former first-overall pick Ben Simmons grew disgruntled and demanded a trade. Not only was Simmons unwilling to play for the team again -- but he even became an off-court distraction behind the scenes.

However, Embiid and his teammates didn't let Simmons' antics derail their season. While it wasn't a perfect year leading up to the trade deadline, the 76ers were still playoff contenders without the three-time All-Star. Fortunately, their patience in the Simmons saga paid off -- and it landed them a superstar in James Harden.

While Harden's only been on the court with the Sixers for three games now, his start with the team has been excellent. Since making his Sixers debut last Friday, Harden has averaged 27 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. During that span, the Sixers are 3-0 as Harden has uplifted Embiid and the rest of the team.

Many might've questioned the Sixers' ability to get Harden to fit in right away -- if at all -- but Embiid made it clear following Wednesday's game that everything they've built up until this point has given them the ability to get newcomers to buy in right away.

"I think it all goes back to the culture that we built and the system that we have in place," Embiid explained. "Guys come in here, he came in here from the time, and we told them how to play and how it was gonna go, and they've just adapted. James is the same way. He's come in here, and he's added whatever he's great at, and we've taken advantage of that. I always go back to the culture. We have a great coaching staff. I have a bunch of great teammates."

There is still a lot of basketball left to be played, and the new-look Sixers still have some things they have to figure out, but for Embiid, the Sixers' new chapter is refreshing as the dark days of the team seem to be officially behind him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.