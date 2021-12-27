Embiid Reflects on Support System After Joining Iverson Record Book

Sunday night's game was a big one for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. To the rest of the Sixers roster, it was just another regular-season game in December. For Embiid, he had an opportunity to join legendary company as he was on pace to notch 7,000 career points. And Embiid became one of two players in Sixers history to do it within his first 300 career games.

Everybody knows Allen Iverson. The former Sixers' first-overall pick and NBA Hall of Famer was the first Sixer to notch 7,000 points within his first 300 games with the 76ers. Embiid became the second to do it on Sunday night in Philadelphia's big win against the Washington Wizards.

"It's great," said Embiid after the game when discussing his milestone.

While Embiid is obviously excited about joining elite company and continuing to etch himself in history within the Sixers' organization, the big man was almost disappointed he wasn't able to do it faster due to all of the setbacks he suffered throughout his career.

"Obviously, I wish I was more healthy," he continued. "I probably would have had at least 15,000 points by now. It's great, but that's not the focus. The goal is to always get better every single day, so we have a chance at winning the championship."

Reflecting on His Support System

Embiid's journey to the NBA is quite different compared to many peers. As most NBA players were basketball players their entire lives, Embiid picked up the game late. Embiid imagined that volleyball would be the only sport he plays professionally when he was in high school. But then basketball entered his life, and he made the most out of the opportunity that came to him.

"When I came to the states, my goal really was to use this opportunity so I can get some sort of scholarship and some sort of degree so I can go back home and make something out of it," Embiid explained. "I never knew. I mean, you start playing basketball at 16. To me, it was like I never really had a chance to make it."

Although Embiid was initially oblivious to the success he could potentially garner, those who saw potential in him from the beginning kept him motivated so he could stay on track and achieve his goal of making it to the NBA.

"I think the thing that helped me the most people believed in me from the beginning," Embiid said. "That made me work extremely hard to try and get better every single day not to make it to the league because at that point, I always thought I wasn't good enough even when I got to college. I was always thought there was no way I was making it. The fact that people believed in me and I got to college, that's what I wanted, honestly. I kinda used that opportunity to get a degree and go work somewhere else and make some money for my family. I would have never imagined."

It might've taken the Sixers center a while to believe in the vision, but there's now more than enough proof that Embiid could wrap up his basketball career by being recognized as one of the greats -- especially in Philadelphia. As he was a top pick in 2014 and has earned multiple max contracts with the 76ers, Embiid has already established himself as one of the best centers in the NBA currently. Now, he's on a path to becoming one of the best in franchise and NBA history.

