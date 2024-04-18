Joel Embiid Singles Out Two Sixers After Win vs. Miami Heat
Usually, when the Philadelphia 76ers pull away with a major win, the two players to typically receive most of the credit are the All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
On Wednesday night, following a win against the Miami Heat in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Embiid singled out two non-All-Stars from the roster, offering them the well-deserved opportunity to take credit for willing the team to a win.
“We won the game because of [Nico Batum] and Buddy [Hield],” Embiid said in the locker room after the Sixers squeezed out a one-point victory over the Heat.
“They made some tough shots,” he added. “Obviously, playing against that zone, you have to be able to make shots. Especially with all the attention on me and Tyrese [Maxey]. So, hey, those guys stepped up and we won the game.”
The Sixers didn’t put together an inspiring first half on Wednesday. They struggled from the field, making just 33 percent of their shots and going 3-18 from three. The Sixers also turned the ball over 12 times. At the intermission, they trailed 51-39.
Somebody had to wake the team up, and the veteran sharpshooter Batum turned the heat up against Miami. In the third quarter, Batum attempted four shots from three, knocking down all but one of them. Buddy Hield went 3-4 from the field, and the reserve duo totaled for more than half of the Sixers’ 30 third-quarter points.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Sixers were closing in on the Heat’s lead. While Hield’s offense cooled off in the fourth quarter, Batum’s hand remained hot. In nine minutes of action, the French veteran knocked down three of his six shots to score eight more points.
Batum finished the game with 20 points off the bench, outscoring everybody not named Joel Embiid. He also totaled five rebounds and had a critical block down the stretch of the second half. The Sixers defeated the Heat 105-104 to solidify their spot in the seventh seed.
With Wednesday’s win, the Sixers officially punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Playoffs. They’ll get the next two days off from games before stepping on the court at Madison Square Garden to go head-to-head with the New York Knicks for Game 1.