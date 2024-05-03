All 76ers

Joel Embiid, Sixers Final Injury Report Status vs. Knicks for Game 6

Will Joel Embiid play the Knicks in Game 6?

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Going into Thursday night’s night Game 6 battle, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t find themselves battling with any further setbacks.

As expected, the veteran wing Robert Covington has remained off the floor as he continues to deal with a knee injury, which sidelined him for the final months of the season.

The veteran center Joel Embiid has been on the Sixers’ injury report throughout the first-round series against the New York Knicks.

As the big man has been recovering from knee surgery, which took place back in February, the Sixers have have operated with the expectations that Embiid would play in every game for the series, but they couldn’t guarantee it.

In addition to his knee setback, Embiid has been dealing with Bell’s palsy. Still, it hasn’t affected his playing status through the first five games in the series against the Knicks.

In five games, Embiid has averaged 41 minutes on the floor. During that time, he produced 32 points per outing, along with six assists, one steal, and two blocks.

After a shocking overtime victory in Game 5, the Sixers kept Embiid on the injury report for Thursday’s Game 6 outing. Once again, he was questionable due to knee injury management.

The Sixers are entering a do-or-die situation. Although they faced elimination in Game 5 on the road, the 76ers managed to force Game 6. Now, they’ll look to make it two in a row on Thursday night, as a win would send the series back to MSG for Game 7.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers vs. Knicks Game 6 Injury Report

76ers

  • Robert Covington- OUT
  • Joel Embiid- AVAILABLE

Knicks

  • Julius Randle- OUT
  • Bojan Bogdanovic- OUT
  • Mitchell Robinson- AVAILABLE
