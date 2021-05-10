Joel Embiid Talks Kobe Bryant Amid His Upcoming HOF Induction

This Saturday, the NBA will be inducting the class of 2021 into the Hall of Fame. One of the names who will be inducted is the late great Kobe Bryant.

As we know, Kobe greatly influenced this current generation, with many young players saying they idolized him growing up. The basketball world has not been the same since his tragic passing.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid is one of those players who was influenced by Kobe. Embiid shares a special bond with Kobe, as he was part of Embiid's first exposure to the game.

The 2010 NBA finals were the first real glimpse of the NBA that Embiid saw as a young teenager. He has said on multiple occasions that watching Kobe in those finals is what made him want to start playing basketball.

After the Sixers picked up a win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, Embiid spoke about Kobe's upcoming induction. He brought back up his memories of watching Kobe win his fifth and final championship.

"All I kept hearing was Kobe. They won [in 2010], and that was the first time I watched that. That was also when I fell in love with basketball, and that's why he became my favorite player," Embiid said.

Watching these finals was no easy task for Embiid growing up in Cameroon. Due to the time difference, these games were taking place in the middle of the night for him.

That did not stop Embiid, as he would sneak out of bed and watch the games with no volume for a chance to watch Kobe play.

Along with Kobe being his favorite player, Embiid has also tried to emulate his game. Stating he improved his fadeaway over both shoulders from watching old film of Kobe.

"I would say that I'm probably here because of him," Embiid said Saturday about Kobe. "We miss him a lot. I miss him a lot. He was my favorite player."

Saturday's induction is likely to be a heartwarming moment for Embiid. He will get to see the man who inspired him to pursue this game immortalized among all the greatest names to ever play the game.

