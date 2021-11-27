Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to Return vs. Timberwolves
    The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Saturday night after getting the last two days off. Lately, the Sixers have been on a bit of a cold streak. As several key players have been dealing with notable setbacks, the Sixers have been shorthanded for the last few weeks.

    As the result of a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak, Sixers center Joel Embiid has missed the team's last nine games. Prior to Wednesday's matchup in Golden State, Sixers veteran forward Danny Green missed four-straight games due to hamstring tightness.

    In addition to Green and Embiid, Sixers starters Tobias Harris and Seth Curry also missed Monday's game against the Kings due to minor physical setbacks. Fortunately, Green and Curry made a return to the floor on Wednesday night as the Sixers faced the Golden State Warriors before heading back home.

    However, Harris and Embiid remained absent. On Friday night, the Sixers left Green and Curry off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, signaling that they are healthy and ready to play.

    But Harris and Embiid remained on the report. Harris, who has been dealing with hip soreness, was listed as questionable going into the matchup. Embiid, who's been ramping up action at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden after self-isolating with a case of COVID-19, was upgraded to questionable for the first time in nine games.

    The good news for the Sixers is that both veteran starters are back in action. As Embiid's been officially cleared by the NBA to return, he'll start for the Sixers on Saturday night. As for Harris, he felt good after pregame warmups and has been cleared for action as well. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

