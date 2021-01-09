Embiid, Harris and Several Other Sixers are Questionable vs. Nuggets

Playing the 2020-2021 NBA season amid a pandemic was always a huge risk for the league and its players. Aside from a couple of minor cases of COVID-19 at the beginning of training camp last month, the Philadelphia 76ers have done a decent job steering clear of any COVID-related setbacks.

But that changed here in early January. As the Sixers entered the Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, the team learned of a positive test within their camp as the first quarter of the matchup progressed.

As the Sixers versus Nets game entered the second quarter, 76ers injured veteran guard Seth Curry was removed from the arena as he tested positive for COVID-19. Curry's test results forced the Sixers to remain quarantined in New York until late Friday night.

While Curry is the only player on the team known to have tested positive so far, a handful of players could miss some time due to COVID health and safety protocol. With a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Denver Nuggets on the schedule, the Sixers have a significant list of players listed as questionable.

Who is Questionable?

Joel Embiid

Danny Green

Tobias Harris

Shake Milton

Vincent Poirier

Paul Reed

Matisse Thybulle

In addition to the seven players mentioned above, the Sixers are also guaranteed to be without Mike Scott (knee contusion), Furkan Korkmaz (adductor strain), Terrance Ferguson (personal reasons), and Seth Curry (COVID-19) on Saturday.

With seven players facing a possible quarantine and four more ruled out already, that leaves Philly with just six players available going into Saturday's game.

Per NBA rules this season, they need at least eight to play the game. As of now, Saturday's matchup is on schedule to be played -- but the Sixers will need at least two of their questionable players to be cleared for Saturday in order to avoid postponement.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_