Embiid Works Out Before Game 5 vs. Wizards

Joel Embiid's fall during Game 4 against the Washington Wizards was a scary one for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although he didn't come off the court right away, Embiid skipped the bench and went straight back to the locker room after almost playing the entire first quarter on Monday.

After getting evaluated in the locker room for the entire second quarter, the Sixers ruled Embiid out for the remainder of the matchup. While it seemed the big man injured his back after the first quarter fall, it was his knee that kept him out.

Following Monday's loss to the Wizards, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much more information. However, he did reveal that the veteran big man would undergo an MRI the following day when the Sixers return to Philly.

Embiid's initial MRI results weren't revealed. As the team wanted to get more information from several specialists, the Sixers kept exact details on a diagnosis in the dark while ruling him as doubtful on the injury report for Game 5.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team released an official statement regarding Embiid's status and diagnosis.

"An MRI, which was reviewed by several orthopedic specialists, revealed that Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee.

The injury will be managed with physical therapy and a treatment program. Embiid is out for tonight's game vs. Washington and considered day-to-day."

Although Embiid won't play on Wednesday night and is considered day-to-day moving forward, the All-Star center still made an appearance on the court before Game 5 to get a warmup in.

Shortly before Embiid's warmup session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that he hopes to see the big man back in action soon, but he couldn't say for sure when that could happen. Regardless, the fact that Embiid is able to take the court and get a workout in without a brace is a good sign for the All-Star.

