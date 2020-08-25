Jonathon Simmons Says 'About Time' 76ers Fired Brett Brown

Despite being fired from his job as the head coach on Monday, Brett Brown is a well-respected person within the Philadelphia 76ers' organization. Both, as a coach and as a human being in general, many around the team loved Brown.

But as you know, you can't be loved by everybody. And it seems another one of Brown's former players is speaking their mind about the now-former Sixers head coach on social media shortly after the news about Brown's firing came out.

"Bout time they fired his [expletive]," said former 76ers forward, Jonathan Simmons. Although Simmons wasn't in Philly for a long time, the former Magic forward came to the Sixers midway through last season as he was a part of the trade that sent Markelle Fultz to Orlando.

Simmons played just 15 games for the Sixers last year during the regular season, averaging 5.5 points-per-game during an average of 14 minutes of action. Following the 2018-2019 season, the Sixers sent Simmons to the Washington Wizards for cash considerations. A couple of weeks later, Simmons was waived by Washington and joined the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League.

It's unclear why Simmons is frustrated with Brown, but he's not the first former player of his to feel like Brown wasn't doing a good job in Philly. Throughout last season, Brown had a handful of disagreements with former Sixers forward, Jimmy Butler. While Butler took a while to admit his relationship with Brown wasn't ideal -- he eventually made it quite clear that he wasn't Brown's biggest fan. Now, Simmons is the latest former Sixer to speak out against Philly's former head coach.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_