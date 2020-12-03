Richardson Believes Trade From Sixers was 'Good for Both Parties'

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson was well-aware of what was going on during the 2020 NBA Draft. Like many NBA players and prospects, the veteran guard was tuned into all of the action -- but unlike some -- Richardson knew there was a chance he could be moved elsewhere.

This year, the Sixers not only have a new coaching staff, but they also revamped the front office. When changes in the front office occur, the personnel begins to turn over as well. The Sixers' first order of business was getting rid of the elephant in the room, which was Al Horford and his four-year, $109 million contract.

Once Horford was hitting the road, Richardson was next. Philly's front office might've been divided on the idea of moving Richardson at first, but a deal eventually got done. During the second round of the NBA Draft, the Sixers sent Josh Richardson and the No. 36 overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry in return.

Some might argue the Sixers gave up the better player in the deal -- but they received a player who tailors to their needs better. And because of that, Richardson has no hard feelings. “I think that Seth [Curry] will fit in Philly well because he’s a great spot shooter," Richardson said this week, according to Go4It Radio. "I think that’s one of their big things they’ll need. I think me coming here and him going there was good for both parties, but I think a change of scenery is nice.”

As expected, Richardson doesn't have any hard feelings towards the 76ers. As he only spent one abnormal season in the city, the 27-year-old didn't have a whole lot of time to really leave his mark on the organization. While the veteran guard is grateful for his short time with the Sixers, he's excited to see what he can do in a system that he believes will benefit him even more in 2020-2021.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_