Report: Kate Scott to Replace Marc Zumoff on Sixers Broadcast

The Sixers are expected to make a significant change to their roster at some point soon as the Ben Simmons saga trends towards an inevitable breakup. But it's not just the 76ers' roster that is going through changes.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 playoff run, longtime Sixers broadcast announcer Marc Zumoff decided to call it a career. After nearly 30 years of calling the Sixers, Zumoff chose to move on from the broadcasting game.

"We sincerely thank Marc Zumoff for all he's done for this organization, this team, and the city of Philadelphia over the last 27 years," said Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer. "We'll miss his iconic voice and trademark sayings, which have been staples during 76ers games for the better part of two decades. While we congratulate Marc on his retirement, we look forward to properly honoring and celebrating him at a home game during the 2021-22 season."

The team over at NBC Sports Philadelphia has spent a majority of the offseason searching for Zumoff's replacement. With Sixers training camp less than a week away, the network has reportedly found the person for the job.

According to Rob Tornoe of The Philadelphia Inquirer, veteran broadcaster Kate Scott is expected to replace Zumoff on the Sixers broadcast next season.

"The network has hired Kate Scott to call games this season, according to sources not authorized to speak publicly. The move makes Scott the first full-time female broadcaster of any major sport in Philadelphia television history and just the second woman to handle full-time play-by-play duties for an NBA team."

With that, Scott becomes the second woman hired as an NBA team's play-by-play voice over a television broadcast along with Lisa Byington, who will call games for the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

Like Zumoff, Scott will be joined by former NBA player Alaa Abdelnaby. For the last five years, Abdelnaby worked as the color analyst for NBC Sports Philadelphia calling 76ers games. He will continue doing so for his sixth season. The two are expected to begin their stint together in the preseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.