Kendrick Perkins Praises Sixers Forward Following Play-In Victory
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Miami Heat for the right to have the seventh seed in this year’s playoffs. Thanks to a regular unsung hero, they were able to officially secure a spot in the postseason.
Things would go down to the final seconds, but the Sixers managed to walk out with a 105-104 victory. One player who played a crucial role in this win was Nic Batum. The veteran forward came alive off the bench to provide a much-needed boost on both ends of the floor.
Many people often bring up how Batum’s impact stretches farther than the box score, but that wasn’t the case against the Heat. In 27 minutes off the bench, he notched 20 points and five rebounds while shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.
Following this performance, Batum received a lot of praise from fans and analysts on social media. Among those to give him flowers was Kendrick Perkins. The former champion brought up an old tweet he posted about how all contenders need a player like Batum on their roster.
Since coming over to the Sixers in the James Harden trade, Batum has been a key member of the supporting cast. His high basketball IQ allows him to be impactful on both ends, and this was on full display Wednesday night. In arguably their biggest game of the year thus far, Batum stepped up in a huge way to get his team over the hump.
With the seventh seed locked up, the Sixers can now begin preparing for their first-round matchup. Game 1 against the New York Knicks will take place in Madison Square Garden on Saturday evening.