Knicks Downgrade Key Player Before Game 3 vs. Sixers
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is AVAILABLE for Game 3.
The New York Knicks entered the 2024 NBA Playoffs relatively healthy. While they are down a key player in Julius Randle, New York figured out how to adjust to playing without the standout forward over time and figured he wouldn’t be healthy enough to return to action during the postseason.
The Knicks were fortunate to have their standout big man Mitchell Robinson back in the mix after he returned to action in late March. However, there is a chance Robinson could get the night off on Thursday for the Game 3 battle between the Sixers and the Knicks in the first round.
According to the Knicks’ injury report, Robinson is questionable due to injury management. After the former starter went out on December 11, he remained off the floor until late March.
Robinson played in ten of the Knicks’ final 11 games of the regular season. When he resumed, he garnered a role off the bench, where he averaged 15 minutes on the floor.
At the start of the postseason, Robinson was cleared for action. In Game 1, Robinson spent 30 minutes on the floor against the Sixers, registering eight points, 12 rebounds, one steal, and four blocks in the seven-point win.
During Game 2, his playing time was cut down to 17 minutes, which resulted in fewer production. Now, Robinson is in danger of sitting out for Game 3.
For the Knicks, Robinson is the only other member of the roster on the injury report next to Randle. As for the Sixers, they have a few names on their report.
As expected, the veteran wing Robert Covington will remain out. While the veteran guard De’Anthony Melton missed the first two games of the series, he’s been upgraded to questionable ahead of Game 3.
Then, the Sixers also have Joel Embiid on the injury report, listed as questionable once again. Since returning to the court in early April, Embiid has been questionable for every matchup. The trend continues for the third outing of the series against the Knicks.
The Sixers and the Knicks are set to tip-off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday. For now, Robinson’s status is up in the air.