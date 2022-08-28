Skip to main content
Knicks Insider Shoots Down Tobias Harris, Julius Randle Swap Idea

Knicks Insider Shoots Down Tobias Harris, Julius Randle Swap Idea

Should the Sixers and the Knicks swap Tobias Harris and Julius Randle?

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season, the New York Knicks’ struggles frustrated one of their most notable stars, Julius Randle.

While Randle helped lead his team to its first playoff appearance since 2013 just two seasons ago, the 2021 Most Improved Player of the Year award winner couldn’t help New York capitalize on its success in making the playoffs in 2021.

After finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks failed to make the playoffs in 2022. Going into the 2022-2023 season, the Knicks could use some key changes.

In a recent Q&A piece penned by The Athletic’s New York Knicks insider Fred Katz, the topic of a possible power forward swap came up.

One fan asked why wouldn’t the Knicks attempt to move Julius Randle in a trade for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. Katz then explained that Randle doesn’t make any more sense for the Sixers than Harris does from a fit standpoint.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Randle Leaves a Question Mark

“I don’t believe Randle is anywhere close to a better fit with Embiid than Harris is, and I’d bet my bank account that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey agrees with me. Defenders would help off Randle to double-team Embiid all the time.”

Although Randle is far better with the Knicks than he was with the Los Angeles Lakers or the New Orleans Pelicans, his career year in 2020-2021 wasn’t exactly close to being duplicated last season.

In 72 games, Randle averaged 20 points as the Knicks’ lead scorer. Just one season after knocking down 41 percent of his threes, Randle’s average from beyond the arc dropped to 30 percent, below his career average. 

To compare, Harris averaged 17 points while hitting 37 percent of his threes, which is right around his career average after 11 seasons in the league.

Randle can be a three-level scorer, but he hasn’t earned that respect from defenders yet. On the other hand, Harris has proven that shooting is his strength at this point in his career, which is precisely the type of skill set Joel Embiid needs around him.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

USATSI_18218854_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Tyrese Maxey Attends Philadelphia Union Game

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17950908_168388689_lowres
News

Celtics' Danilo Gallinari Suffers Knee Injury

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17347597_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18007298_168388689_lowres
News

Lil Baby Delivers Expensive Birthday Gift to James Harden

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17968610_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Does Tobias Harris Rank Among the Best at his Position?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17956819_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Will Likely Be Available Soon

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18111090_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers Officially Announce 2022 Training Camp Site

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17909102_168388689_lowres
News

Matisse Thybulle Shows Off Improved Handles in Workout Video

By Justin Grasso