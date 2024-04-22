All 76ers

Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Tips Cap to Sixers Defense Following Game 1

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson credited the Philadelphia 76ers' defense after Game 1.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Heading into their first-round matchup, it’s clear who the Philadelphia 76ers need to zero in on defensively. With Julius Randle done for the year, Jalen Brunson is the main star leading the charge for the New York Knicks.

Brunson put together an MVP-level campaign this year, and finished the regular season on a strong note. If the Sixers want any chance of pulling up an upset, containing the first-time All-Star is a top priority.

It was clear in Game 1 that the Sixers wanted to keep Brunson out of the equation as much as possible. Their scheme worked, as he struggled to find a scoring rhythm. Brunson finished the game with 22 points but needed 26 shot attempts to reach this mark.

After the game, Brunson talked about the Sixers’ defensive efforts on him. He ended up tipping his cap to his opponent following an off night.

“It was great defense, and they had a great game plan and I got to go back to the drawing board,” Brunson said. “Honestly just have to give them a lot of credit.”

It took a collective effort to slow down Brunson, but Kelly Oubre was one of the main Sixers tasked with defending him. While they were successful in slowing down the star guard, it was enough to steal a victory in Game 1. Josh Hart and Miles McBride took advantage of the defensive scheme and managed to have big offensive outings.

The Sixers will take the floor again at MSG on Monday night to try and even the series before heading back to Philly.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA