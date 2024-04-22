Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Tips Cap to Sixers Defense Following Game 1
Heading into their first-round matchup, it’s clear who the Philadelphia 76ers need to zero in on defensively. With Julius Randle done for the year, Jalen Brunson is the main star leading the charge for the New York Knicks.
Brunson put together an MVP-level campaign this year, and finished the regular season on a strong note. If the Sixers want any chance of pulling up an upset, containing the first-time All-Star is a top priority.
It was clear in Game 1 that the Sixers wanted to keep Brunson out of the equation as much as possible. Their scheme worked, as he struggled to find a scoring rhythm. Brunson finished the game with 22 points but needed 26 shot attempts to reach this mark.
After the game, Brunson talked about the Sixers’ defensive efforts on him. He ended up tipping his cap to his opponent following an off night.
“It was great defense, and they had a great game plan and I got to go back to the drawing board,” Brunson said. “Honestly just have to give them a lot of credit.”
It took a collective effort to slow down Brunson, but Kelly Oubre was one of the main Sixers tasked with defending him. While they were successful in slowing down the star guard, it was enough to steal a victory in Game 1. Josh Hart and Miles McBride took advantage of the defensive scheme and managed to have big offensive outings.
The Sixers will take the floor again at MSG on Monday night to try and even the series before heading back to Philly.