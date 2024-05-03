Knicks' Josh Hart Reacts to Sixers Giving Out Tickets for Game 6
During games three and four of the Philadelphia 76ers first round series, the amount of New York Knicks fans in the arena was a key storyline. Heading into a pivotal Game 6, ownership is making sure the Wells Fargo Center is only filled with home fans.
On Thursday morning, it came out that Sixers ownership bought over 2,000 tickets for Thursday’s matchup. They plan on giving away these tickets to healthcare workers and first responders in the city. The goal is to make sure there is a minimal presence of Knicks fans in the Sixers’ biggest game of the season.
Leading up to Game 6, Knicks forward Josh Hart was asked his thoughts on this move by ownership. He likes that the tickets are going to people like first responders but still finds the whole situation interesting.
“This is a good sports town. Those 2,000 are going for a good cause,” Hart said. “Always show love to the first responders, but it was interesting to see.”
Hart has been a key contributor for the Knicks in this series. Through the first five games, he is averaging 17.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG. Most notably, Hart is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.
In Game 5, the Sixers found themselves on the brink of elimination. However, thanks to the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, they were able to keep their season alive. The All-Star guard posted 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in the overtime win.
The Sixers once again take the floor in Game 6, looking to extend the series. Now, on their home floor, they’ll be fighting to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 at MSG.