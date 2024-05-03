All 76ers

Knicks' Josh Hart Reacts to Sixers Giving Out Tickets for Game 6

New York Knicks standout Josh Hart has thoughts on the Sixers' latest ticket tactic.

Justin Grasso

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During games three and four of the Philadelphia 76ers first round series, the amount of New York Knicks fans in the arena was a key storyline. Heading into a pivotal Game 6, ownership is making sure the Wells Fargo Center is only filled with home fans.

On Thursday morning, it came out that Sixers ownership bought over 2,000 tickets for Thursday’s matchup. They plan on giving away these tickets to healthcare workers and first responders in the city. The goal is to make sure there is a minimal presence of Knicks fans in the Sixers’ biggest game of the season.

Leading up to Game 6, Knicks forward Josh Hart was asked his thoughts on this move by ownership. He likes that the tickets are going to people like first responders but still finds the whole situation interesting.

“This is a good sports town. Those 2,000 are going for a good cause,” Hart said. “Always show love to the first responders, but it was interesting to see.”

Hart has been a key contributor for the Knicks in this series. Through the first five games, he is averaging 17.0 PPG, 12.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG. Most notably, Hart is shooting over 40% from beyond the arc.

In Game 5, the Sixers found themselves on the brink of elimination. However, thanks to the efforts of Tyrese Maxey, they were able to keep their season alive. The All-Star guard posted 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in the overtime win.

The Sixers once again take the floor in Game 6, looking to extend the series. Now, on their home floor, they’ll be fighting to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 at MSG.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA