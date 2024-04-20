Knicks Standout Sounds Off on Sixers Center's Comments
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers had a thrilling victory over the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. With this win, they secured the seventh seed and are facing the New York Knicks in round one of the playoffs.
Following this nail-biting matchup, Sixers center Paul Reed spoke on their desire to finish in seventh place. Dropping Wednesday’s game would have meant another play-in game, followed by a meeting with the Boston Celtics. Reed went on to say the team wanted the Knicks in round one and that they were the easier matchup of the two.
As expected, these comments made rounds on social media as the two historic franchises get ready to battle in the playoffs. Following practice on Friday, Knicks forward Josh Hart was asked his thoughts on what Reed had to say. He simply stated he isn’t putting much thought in what the opposition is saying leading up to the matchup.
“I don’t give a [expletive] about what he said,” Hart told reporters. “I could really care less. I don’t care.”
Towards the end of the season, Hart established himself as a key member of the Knicks’ supporting cast. In the 27 games following the All-Star break, he averaged 12.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG, and 5.8 APG. Hart’s ability to fill the entire stat sheet on a nightly basis makes him a big X-factor for the Knicks heading into the playoffs.
Following all these comments, each side doesn’t have to wait long to back it up on the court. Game 1 of this series is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:00 pm and will air on ESPN.