All 76ers

Knicks' Josh Hart Speaks on Sixers' Defensive Approach Against Him

Knicks standout Josh Hart addressed the Sixers' defensive approach.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates after making a
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates after making a / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks kicked off their opening-round playoff series. Jalen Brunson and company would end up striking first, primarily thanks to the play of their supporting cast.

Heading into this matchup, Josh Hart was seen as someone who could be an X-factor for New York. This proved to be true in Game 1 in a multitude of ways. Along with grabbing 13 rebounds, the veteran forward knocked down four threes en route to scoring 22 points.

Hart is known as a do-it-all player on the floor, but three-point shooting is one of the weaker areas of his game. Knowing this, Nick Nurse’ defensive scheme was to give him space in order to commit more attention to Brunson when he had the ball. Hart expected this heading into the series, and ended up making the Sixers pay.

After the game, Hart touched on the Sixers, daring him to be an outside threat. He put in extra work leading up to the playoffs to be prepared for a moment like this.

“That’s something I knew I really had to focus on,” Hart said postgame. “I knew it was going to be that way in terms of just open shots, and fortunately, I was able to knock them down.”

During the regular season, Hart shot just 31% from beyond on the arc on three attempts per game. Following his strong outing in Game 1, Nick Nurse has some decisions to make regarding how they defend Hart.

These teams will be back in action on Monday night for Game 2, with tip-off being scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA