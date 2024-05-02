Knicks Have Major Injury Update Ahead of Game 6 vs. Sixers
The New York Knicks are dealing with quite a few key injuries in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Along with the veteran forward Julius Randle and the big man Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic is the latest Knick to begin dealing with a setback.
Unfortunately for Bogdanovic, he’s dealing with a series of injuries, and his playing status in the first round has been officially downgraded for the remainder of the series.
Heading into Game 4 in South Philly last Sunday, it was reported that Bogdanovic has been dealing with a wrist injury. While Bogdanovic was considering getting surgery on his wrist, he didn’t plan to undergo a procedure until the offseason.
But another setback changed everything. In the first half of Game 4, Bogdanovic’s shift ended in minutes as he injured his foot. After walking slowly off the court and back to the visitor’s locker room, Bogdanovic was ruled out for the rest of the matchup.
Going into Game 5 between the Sixers and the Knicks earlier this week, it was revealed that Bogdanovic will have to get surgery before the season concludes after all.
While Bogdanovic planned to play through the wrist injury, the lower-body setback was too much. Therefore, the veteran will have season-ending surgery soon, according to ESPN.
As expected, Bogdanovic joins Randle on the Knicks’ injury report and won’t suit up for Game 6 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Overall, the Knicks have been in control of the series, winning three of the first five games. It seemed they were ready to punch their ticket to the second round on Tuesday night, but a Tyrese Maxey masterclass sent the game into overtime, where the Sixers took care of business.
While shorthanded, the Knicks will search for their fourth win of the series. As valuable as Bogdanovic has been, the Knicks will have to continue to find ways to replace the injured veteran’s production.