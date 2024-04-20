Knicks Forward Prepared to Defend Sixers Star Joel Embiid
This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their first-round series with the New York Knicks. As both sides prepare for the action, one player opened up about taking one of the biggest defensive assignments in this matchup.
After missing two months due to a knee injury, Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers’ lineup in the final stretch of the regular season. While he might not look 100%, the reigning MVP has still been impactful. In the Sixers’ win over the Miami Heat in the play-in, Embiid notched 23 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.
As the focal point of the Sixers’ offense, the Knicks are preparing to throw multiple different looks at the superstar big man. Among those preparing to take on this defensive assignment is OG Anunoby. The veteran forward touched on this possible scenario following practice earlier this week.
“I’m sure sometime during this series, or Game 1 or whatever game,” Anunoby said. “I’ll be guarding him. Just knowing the strengths and weaknesses and being prepared for that.”
Back in December, the Knicks made a big splash by acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Injuries caused him to play in 23 games for New York following the trade. However, the Knicks were one of the league’s top teams when he was healthy.
One of the main reasons why the Knicks traded for Anunoby was his defensive versatility. Standing at 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, he is capable of guarding multiple positions. Due to the height disadvantage, it’s unlikely Anunoby will defend Embiid for long stretches. That said, Tom Thibodeau might deploy him to try and make life harder for the Sixers star on the perimeter.