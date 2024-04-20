All 76ers

Knicks Forward Prepared to Defend Sixers Star Joel Embiid

The New York Knicks have a tough assignment facing Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is
Feb 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) is / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers will begin their first-round series with the New York Knicks. As both sides prepare for the action, one player opened up about taking one of the biggest defensive assignments in this matchup.

After missing two months due to a knee injury, Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers’ lineup in the final stretch of the regular season. While he might not look 100%, the reigning MVP has still been impactful. In the Sixers’ win over the Miami Heat in the play-in, Embiid notched 23 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

As the focal point of the Sixers’ offense, the Knicks are preparing to throw multiple different looks at the superstar big man. Among those preparing to take on this defensive assignment is OG Anunoby. The veteran forward touched on this possible scenario following practice earlier this week.

“I’m sure sometime during this series, or Game 1 or whatever game,” Anunoby said. “I’ll be guarding him. Just knowing the strengths and weaknesses and being prepared for that.”

Back in December, the Knicks made a big splash by acquiring Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Injuries caused him to play in 23 games for New York following the trade. However, the Knicks were one of the league’s top teams when he was healthy.

One of the main reasons why the Knicks traded for Anunoby was his defensive versatility. Standing at 6-foot-7, 232 pounds, he is capable of guarding multiple positions. Due to the height disadvantage, it’s unlikely Anunoby will defend Embiid for long stretches. That said, Tom Thibodeau might deploy him to try and make life harder for the Sixers star on the perimeter.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA