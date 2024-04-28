Knicks Open Up on Game 4 Mindset vs. Sixers Star Joel Embiid
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks hit the road attempting to take a 3-0 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers. They were unable to do so, largely due to the dominant play of Joel Embiid. The reigning MVP had a breakout performance in Game 3, erupting for a playoff career-high 50 points.
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Embiid put together an outing strong enough to get his team in the win column. It was an efficient night for the Sixers star, going 13-for-19 from the field and 19-for-21 from the free-throw line. Thanks to this stellar outing, the Sixers were able to secure a 125-114 win on their home floor.
Coming off this performance, multiple members of the Knicks were asked about defending Embiid. First to speak on it was head coach Tom Thibodeau. He feels his team needs to be better and more disciplined when guarding the All-Star center.
“We got to do better. Got to do better,” Thibodeau said. “Play with discipline. Don’t whack down.”
As one of the primary defenders on Embiid, Isaiah Hartenstein also faced similar questioning. He cited limiting Embiid’s trip to the free-throw line as a way to avoid him getting in rhythm.
“The biggest thing is the free throws. That gets him in rhythm,” Hartenstein said. “Just playing more team defense. He made six threes, sometimes you just got to live with that. Just playing more team defense, being more physical and not letting him get to the free-throw line.”
The Knicks have added time to prepare for Embiid with two days off between games again. As for the Sixers, they’ll take the floor Sunday afternoon looking to tie the series up before heading back to New York.