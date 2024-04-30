Knicks Rule Out Key Contributor for Game 5 vs. Sixers
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 5 of the first round series against the New York Knicks, the home team is preparing to be without one of their key reserves.
New York veteran Bojan Bogdanovic was already dealing with a setback ahead of the Game 3 matchup in South Philly. Now, he’s dealing with a separate injury, which will ensure he’s off the court for Game 5.
Going into Game 4, it was revealed that Bogdanovic was battling a wrist injury. While surgery is a possibility in the offseason, the veteran didn’t intend to shut down his playoff run prematurely.
Instead, Bogdanovic wanted to continue contributing to the Knicks’ postseason run and would worry about his recovery later.
Unfortunately for Bogdanovic, the Knicks veteran suffered a separate setback on Sunday afternoon early on in the Game 4 battle.
Bogdanovic was slow to get up after injuring his foot. He was assisted back to the locker room and would soon be ruled out for the rest of the game. His day ended in fewer than five minutes of action. Now, Bogdanovic is set to miss Tuesday night’s Game 5.
According to the Knicks’ injury report, Bogdanovic is dealing with a foot contusion. It’s unclear what his recovery timeline looks like for the time being.
Through the first four games of action, Bogdanovic averaged 13 minutes on the floor for the Knicks against the Sixers. During that time, he averaged six points, three rebounds, and one assist while knocking down 40 percent of his threes on 3.8 attempts per game.