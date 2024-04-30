All 76ers

Knicks Rule Out Key Contributor for Game 5 vs. Sixers

The New York Knicks will be down a reserve against the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5.

Justin Grasso

Mar 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) drives to the
Mar 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) drives to the / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for Game 5 of the first round series against the New York Knicks, the home team is preparing to be without one of their key reserves.

New York veteran Bojan Bogdanovic was already dealing with a setback ahead of the Game 3 matchup in South Philly. Now, he’s dealing with a separate injury, which will ensure he’s off the court for Game 5.

Going into Game 4, it was revealed that Bogdanovic was battling a wrist injury. While surgery is a possibility in the offseason, the veteran didn’t intend to shut down his playoff run prematurely.

Instead, Bogdanovic wanted to continue contributing to the Knicks’ postseason run and would worry about his recovery later.

Unfortunately for Bogdanovic, the Knicks veteran suffered a separate setback on Sunday afternoon early on in the Game 4 battle.

Bogdanovic was slow to get up after injuring his foot. He was assisted back to the locker room and would soon be ruled out for the rest of the game. His day ended in fewer than five minutes of action. Now, Bogdanovic is set to miss Tuesday night’s Game 5.

According to the Knicks’ injury report, Bogdanovic is dealing with a foot contusion. It’s unclear what his recovery timeline looks like for the time being.

Through the first four games of action, Bogdanovic averaged 13 minutes on the floor for the Knicks against the Sixers. During that time, he averaged six points, three rebounds, and one assist while knocking down 40 percent of his threes on 3.8 attempts per game.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA