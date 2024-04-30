Knicks Standout Speaks on OG Anunoby's Defense vs. Joel Embiid
Similar to the first three games of the series, Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks came down to the final minutes of play. Following a lackluster offensive effort in the fourth quarter, Joel Embiid and company now find themselves down 3-1 heading into Game 5.
Between Mitchell Robinson being out and Isaiah Hartenstein being in foul trouble, the Knicks had limited options when it came to guarding Joel Embiid. They called upon OG Anunoby to defend the reigning MVP, and the veteran forward managed to hold his own. He expected to guard Embiid at some point in this series, and his moment came in the fourth quarter of Game 4.
In total, Anunoby was the primary defender on Embiid for nearly five minutes on Sunday. During that time, The Sixers star scored just five points on 1-for-6 shooting from the floor.
While Anunoby might have been the primary defender on Embiid, he did have help down the stretch. The Knicks looked to trap the superstar big man every time he got the ball, forcing someone else on the Sixers to beat them. Seeing as the supporting cast struggled to make the defense pay, this gamble ended up paying off.
Following Game 4, Josh Hart was asked about Anunoby taking on the assignment of Embiid. He had nothing but praise for his teammate when discussing his defensive efforts.
“OG and Precious, they were tremendous on him,” Hart said postgame. “OG was like, I want that matchup, and he did a good job on him.”
Embiid ended up logging 44 minutes in Game 4, including the entire second half. He went on to finish the matchup with 27 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Now heading back to New York, Embiid and the Sixers have to rally together in hopes of keeping their season alive. Game 5 will take place Tuesday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.