Knicks Stars Get Critical of Philly Fans Before Game 3 vs. Sixers
The New York Knicks are competing in South Philly on Thursday night to face the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
For several Knicks veterans, the Wells Fargo Center is a familiar venue, considering they’ve played some of their home games in college at the arena with Villanova.
Years ago, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Donte DiVincenzo received a lot of love from Philly fans for their success at the collegiate level, but now that they are wearing enemy colors in the NBA, fans of the Sixers aren’t happy with a local school’s support for the Knicks standout’s.
When Villanova’s official men’s basketball X account celebrated the success of the former Wildcats in their most recent Game 2 victory over the Sixers, the account received a lot of backlash.
When Brunson and Hart were asked about it, they shrugged it off.
“That’s stupid,” Hart told reporters this week. “We have Villanova in our blood. That’s a bond that goes deeper than where you’re from or who you’re rooting for. We have a bond there that goes beyond basketball and any of that stuff. For Philly fans to be mad about that stuff is idiotic. That’s who we are, we’re a family. We play for the ones who come before us there.”
As for Brunson, he threw shade at those who are front-running fans.
“In their eyes, we’re not a Philly school, but when we win, apparently, we're a Philly school,” said the All-Star guard.
The “Is Villanova a Philly school?” Debate has gone on for years and especially fired up when the team won the tournament in 2016 and 2018. The three Knicks standouts were stars for the Wildcats, and were once backed by Philly fans.
These days, they are division rivals of the 76ers. Considering the Knicks and the Sixers are currently in the midst of a playoff series, you won’t find any love for the ‘Nova trio until the dust is settled in the first round.
Heading into Thursday’s game, the Knicks held a 2-0 lead over the Sixers. The Sixers are looking to even the score in their first home game of the postseason.