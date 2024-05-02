Knicks Veteran Reacts to Critical Mistake on Tyrese Maxey's Big Play
Like the first four games of the series, Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks came down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Down six with just 30 seconds left, Tyrese Maxey pulled off a big play that completely swung the tides.
Maxey surged down court off an inbounds pass in hopes of getting off a clean look to cut into the deficit. Mitchell Robinson switched on to the Sixers star after a pick-and-roll with Joel Embiid. He ended up overcommitting to Maxey’s step-back attempt and fouled him beyond the arc. On top of the foul, Maxey managed to hit the shot for a four-point play.
Maxey managed to convert the free-throw, cutting the deficit to just two. Josh Hart came down the other end and split a pair of free throws to put the Knicks up three with 15 seconds to go. Maxey then proceeded to hit arguably the biggest shot of the series. As time continued to wind down, he fired a three-point attempt from the logo to tie the game.
From there, the Sixers went on to secure a victory in overtime.
After the game, Robinson was asked about the four-point play with Maxey. He admitted that he messed up in the moment and is focused on being better moving forward. “I’m just going to take it like a man,” Robinson said. “I [expletive] up. [Expletive], just got to be better next game.”
With their season on the line, Maxey put together a heroic performance in Game 5. On top of his plays down the stretch, he notched 46 points, five rebounds, and nine assists in the win. Because of his efforts, the Sixers have a chance at redemption on their home floor. They will be back in Philly on Thursday with an opportunity to force a win-or-go-home Game 7.