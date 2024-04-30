All 76ers

Knicks Veteran Stays on Injury Report for Game 5 vs. Sixers

Mitchell Robinson is on the Knicks' injury report for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) after being / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is AVAILABLE for Game 5.

The New York Knicks’ injury report suddenly looks a little more crowded heading into the Game 5 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

As expected, the veteran center Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable. Lately, Robinson’s been dealing with an ankle sprain.

Heading into Game 3 last week, the Knicks considered Robinson a game-time decision. At the time, his status was due to injury management. As he checked in for 11 minutes during the Knicks’ Game 3 loss on the road against the Sixers, Robinson left the game with a sprained ankle.

The Knicks ruled Robinson out for the rest of the matchup. When he was seen leaving the arena, Robinson was sporting a walking boot. The following day, the Knicks held a practice session at the Wells Fargo Center, and Robinson was not a part of the action.

Heading into Game 4, the Knicks considered Robinson a game-time decision. The head coach Tom Thibodeau made it clear that the veteran’s playing status would depend on how his pregame workout goes. While reports stated that Robinson was likely to play, the veteran was ultimately ruled out after testing his ankle.

The Knicks managed to make up for Robinson’s absence in Game 4 and left the Wells Fargo Center with a victory. Now, New York could put an end to the series on Tuesday night with a Game 5 victory. Robinson’s status at the moment is unclear, and he's likely a game-time decision once again.

The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 7 PM ET.

