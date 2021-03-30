Knicks Waive Former Sixers Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier

Last Thursday, at the NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers struck just one deal before the market closed. As the Sixers wanted a veteran backup point guard, they engaged in trade talks with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Eventually, the Sixers landed Thunder point guard George Hill, but a third team had to get involved in order to get it done. In total, the Sixers got four second-round picks involved. They also traded away Tony Bradley, Vincent Poirier, and Terrance Ferguson.

Meanwhile, the Thunder gave the 76ers George Hill and the New York Knicks sent Ignas Brazdeikis to Philly as well. Tony Bradley, who's been on quite the roll lately, was the player that the Thunder targeted and welcomed to town with open arms this past weekend.

All of the other players in the deal that went to other teams didn't last very long. Former Knicks veteran Austin Rivers was sent to the Thunder but found himself waived on Sunday afternoon. While he hasn't landed with another team just yet, reports have mentioned there is strong mutual interest between Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As for Poirier and Ferguson, they didn't even get a chance to settle in with the Knicks. On Sunday, reports surfaced mentioning that Porier and Ferguson had a good chance of getting waived sometime this week. On Monday, the Knicks made it official.

Now, two former Sixers are free to sign anywhere they want as they will not be joining the Knicks' roster after all. Will the Sixers look to bring either of them back? It seems unlikely. While the 76ers could use some depth at center right now, they never seemed to favor Porier as they always chose Bradley over him when the depth was thin.

As for Ferguson, he plays a position where the 76ers don't need too many reinforcements right about now. While anything can happen over the next couple of weeks, it seems unlikely the 76ers bring any of their trade pieces back this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.