Known Knicks Fan Stephen A. Smith Backs Sixers Star After Loss
Among the celebrities sitting near the court at Madison Square Garden on Monday night was popular ESPN host and analyst, Stephen A. Smith.
Up close for the action to root for his New York Knicks, Smith witnessed arguably the most dramatic sequence of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
Despite the Sixers holding a two-possession lead with just 40 seconds left to go, they quickly lost control of the game and let up six points with a critical turnover while inbounding the ball after a Jalen Brunson three.
The ball went to Tyrese Maxey, who fell to the ground and lost control. When the Knicks got the turnover, they missed the initial go-ahead three, but managed to snag the rebound and create another opportunity, which was a successful three-point attempt that gave New York the lead.
The Sixers had another opportunity to put points on the board, which would’ve allowed them to get back out in front on the scoreboard, but a blocked shot prevented the Sixers from scoring again. Two more free throws off an intentional foul allowed the Knicks to win by three points.
As expected, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was beaming with joy since his Knicks won the game, but that didn’t prevent him from backing the Sixers’ All-Star, Maxey, the following morning.
On ESPN’s Get Up, Smith revealed he’s under the belief that Maxey should’ve landed “at least” two or three whistles in his favor towards the end of the game.
“I saw Tyrese Maxey getting mugged if I’m being honest,” said Smith. “He got fouled at least two or three times. There is no reason on Earth why that call shouldn’t have been made. It wasn’t made. Unfortunately for the Sixers — if you’re a New York fan, it’s not unfortunate — Donte DiVincenzo got another opportunity. He took advantage of it. The New York Knicks are up 2-0 in this Eastern Conference first-round series.”
The Sixers are expected to file a complaint to the NBA for the officiating through the first two matchups of the series. Regardless of the outcome, it doesn’t change the Sixers’ current record, which is 0-2 in the postseason.
While the Sixers have found plenty of success in the first round since they started their current active streak of participating in the playoffs in 2018, they are currently on the path to getting eliminated in round one for the first time since 2020.
Fortunately, the Sixers will have two home games coming up. While they haven’t found success against the Knicks at home during the regular season, the urgency could give the Sixers the boost they need to get in the winner’s column.