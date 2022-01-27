Lakers Add LeBron James to Injury Report vs. Sixers

The Los Angeles Lakers have two stars on their injury report ahead of their Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

When both teams submitted their early reports, the Lakers had Anthony Davis listed. Lately, Davis has missed a significant number of games for the Lakers. Prior to Los Angeles' Tuesday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, Davis missed 17-straight for the Lakers.

He made his return to the Lakers' lineup two nights ago. In the matchup against Brooklyn, Davis appeared on the court for a little under 25 minutes. During that time, he scored eight points and drained three of his eight shots from the field.

The Lakers got the night off on Wednesday and are set to return to the court on Thursday when they face the Sixers. Although Davis is listed on the Lakers' injury report, the veteran forward is likely to play as his status is probable.

LeBron James Pops Up

After missing a chunk of games earlier in the year, LeBron James has been healthy and available for the Lakers. The last time the veteran superstar missed a game for Los Angeles was back on November 30, when the Lakers faced the Sacramento Kings.

Since then, James hasn't missed a game. However, he's in danger of missing Thursday night's matchup in South Philly.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James is questionable against the Sixers. Per Haynes' report, the veteran star is dealing with knee soreness ahead of the matchup. If LeBron can't get the green light to go on Thursday, it would be the first time in 25 games he misses time.

